Luton Town have not made a move for Swindon Town’s Scott Twine yet in this transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Not gone in for Twine yet. May be a measure. https://t.co/O9bmnyuIW6 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2021

The youngster has been linked with a move away from the County Ground over the past couple of weeks.

However, Luton are yet to make an approach for him with the window shutting tonight.

Twine, who is 21 years old, is also wanted by Reading, Brentford, Bournemouth and QPR, as per Nixon earlier this month.

Luton. Keen on Scott Twine at Swindon. So are Reading Brentford QPR and Bournemouth. Swindon planning to hold on to him if possible. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 17, 2021

Twine has risen up through the youth ranks at Swindon and has made 38 appearances for their first-team so far in his career, chipping in with three goals. He is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is currently due to become a free agent in the summer.

He was loaned out to Newport County for the first-half of this season to get some more experience under his belt and impressed for the League Two side.

Twine caught the eye with the Exiles and played 23 games for Michael Flynn’s men, chipping in with seven goals and five assists.

Swindon brought him back to the County Ground earlier this month to help in their push for survival in League One. He played as they lost 1-0 away to Hull City at the KCOM Stadium last time out.

His future with John Sheridan’s side is currently up in the air and his situation is one to be monitored between now and the end of the window.

Will Luton make a late swoop for Twine?