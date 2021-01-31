According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon on his personal Twitter feed (tweet – below), Burnley have yet again tested Stoke City’s resolve with a bid for Nathan Collins.

It is a bid that the Potters have knocked back, being resolute in their valuation of him as a £10m player.

Nathan Collins – Burnley must want him

In an earlier article, The Sun’s Nixon said that Burnley had designated Collins as their “top choice” should star defender James Tarkovski move on from Turf Moor during the current window.

Collins is a 19-year-old centre-back who Stoke snaffled from Irish side Cherry Orchard FC in 2016. His move saw him feature primarily for the Under-18s at the Potteries side, Collins moving rapidly through the age groupings at the club.

Since breaking into the first-team picture, the youngster has gone on to make 44 appearances for Stoke. 20 of those appearances have come in this season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign.

His performances and consistency this season have seen him catch the eye and Burnley are said to be in competition with Arsenal for his signature.

Burnley go higher but not high enough

Burnley had seen an earlier bid knocked back for the impressive teen defender and, per Nixon’s tweet (below) have gone back in for him:

Burnley have gone to 7.5 for Nathan Collins. Stoke said no. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2021

Burnley’s bid of £7.5m does show intent from the Clarets but it isn’t intent enough. Stoke’s refusal to even entertain if shows their steadfastness.

They are thought to value youngster Collins at the £10m mark and are likely holding out for that value.

This creates a Mexican stand-off situation with Stoke City and Burnley facing each other in a case of who blinks first before tomorrow’s 11 pm transfer deadline.

Will Burnley come back in for Collins and get their man or will he remain at Stoke City this season?