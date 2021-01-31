Liverpool have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Preston North End defender Ben Davies, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).



Understand Liverpool are considering a late move for Preston defender Ben Davies to solve their defensive injury problems. Celtic are also in for the centre-back who is out of contract at the end of the season. #LFC #pnefc #CelticFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 31, 2021

The Premier League champions could turn to the Championship man to help solve their defensive crisis.

Davies, who is 25 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been tipped for an exit before the end of the transfer window tomorrow night.

Celtic have been keen on him and have been trying to get him on a pre-contract agreement. However, the Hoops may now have to face competition from Liverpool for his signature.

Davies joined Preston as a youngster before rising up through their youth ranks. He made his senior debut at the age of 17 and was loaned out to York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood Town to gain some first team experience in his early career.

He has since gone on to make 144 appearances for the Lilywhites and establish himself as one of their most valuable assets.

The left-sided defender has been linked with a move away for a while now but rumours that Liverpool are interested will raise some eyebrows.

This is a story that could go down to the wire tomorrow with Preston facing a real battle to keep him at Deepdale.

Will Liverpool sign Davies?