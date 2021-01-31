According to journalist Alan Nixon, Blackburn Rovers are looking to secure a loan deal for Manchester City’s centre-back starlet Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Blackburn may have pulled off a worldie loan. Big Taylor Bellis from Man City. A real player. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2021

Blackburn have been in the market for further defensive reinforcements all month, with new centre-backs on Tony Mowbray’s shopping list.

Rovers brought in Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite earlier in the window and now, it has been claimed another Premier League starlet is on the club’s radar.

As per The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, the Ewood Park club are looking to bring Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis in on loan. The 19-year-old is short on senior experience but is highly-rated by City coaches.

The England youth international is yet to make his Premier League debut for the Citizens. However, Pep Guardiola has utilised the youngster in cup competitions, playing eight times for the first-team.

Harwood-Bellis’ only senior goal came in last year’s FA Cup third-round win over Port Vale.

The Stockport-born youngster has featured heavily for Man City’s youth sides. Harwood-Bellis has played 40 times for the club’s Under-23s side, also notching up 21 appearances for the Under-18s.

READ: Cardiff City eyeing up move for League One playmaker – out of contract later this year

With Harwood-Bellis emerging on Mowbray’s radar, it will be interesting to see how Blackburn’s transfer situation pans out. Cedric Kipre has also been heavily linked with the Lancashire outfit.

Should Rovers seal a loan deal for Harwood-Bellis instead, the door could open for Kipre to join Championship rivals Preston North End.

Blackburn Rovers fans, would you welcome the loan signing of City prodigy Harwood-Bellis? Let us know what you think about a potential deal in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you welcome a move for Harwood-Bellis?