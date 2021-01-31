According to London News Online, Cardiff City are looking to strike a deal for Charlton Athletic star Jony Williams before the end of the window.

With the window slamming shut tomorrow night, Mick McCarthy will be hoping to make new additions to his squad.

Now, it has been claimed that Welsh international Jonny Williams is attracting Cardiff attention. The Bluebirds are rumoured to be keen on a deal for the Charlton Athletic star, so it will be interesting to see how the story develops.

Williams, 27, has found most of his game time this season has come off the bench. The Wales international has played in 18 League One games so far this campaign, with 11 of those coming off the bench.

In the process, Williams has found the back of the net twice. The former Crystal Palace man mainly operates as an attacking midfielder but has also featured out wide and in a slightly deeper, central midfield role.

The Addicks man has plenty of Championship experience under his belt, notching 132 appearances in the division. Over the course of his career, Williams has featured for Palace, Ipswich Town (loan), Nottingham Forest (loan), MK Dons (loan), Sunderland (loan) and most recently, Charlton.

With a £200k fee mentioned in the report from London News Online, it will be interesting to see if the Addicks sanction a move away for Williams.

The attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, so Lee Bowyer could look to cash in on him rather than lose him for nothing for later this year.

