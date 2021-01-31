As quoted by Grimsby Live, Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst has ruled out a move for Burton Albion forward Charles Vernam.

Vernam has struggled to make an impact since linking up with the Brewers in the summer.

The rapid attacker has seen injury hinder his involvement in the first half of the campaign. Overall, Vernam has played in 16 games across all competitions, netting two goals and laying on two assists.

Since recovering from injury, the former Derby County youngster has come back into the starting 11, playing in 11 of Burton’s last 12 league games.

Now, amid claims of a potential return to Blundell Park, Mariners boss Paul Hurst has moved to squash any rumours.

Speaking on the chances of a potential reunion with Vernam, Hurst said to BBC Radio Humberside:

“He’s a player I like, but I don’t think he’ll be joining us. I’ve had a look, and I think with his situation at Burton, it looks like he’s been in and out, and it may be the case that he moves on, but I don’t think it’ll be to us.

“I think it’s maybe the player, so as I’ve always said if people don’t want to join for whatever reason that is, we can’t get too hung up about that.”

In his time with Grimsby Town, the 24-year-old attacker played in 81 games across all competitions. Along the way, the former Derby County youngster found the back of the net 13 times, providing seven assists.

