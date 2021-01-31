Brighton and Hove Albion are keeping tabs on Accrington Stanley loan man Nathan Baxter, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

BRIGHTON. Watching keeper Baxter on loan at ACCRINGTON from CHELSEA. Probably one for the summer. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2021

The goalkeeper is on loan in League One from Chelsea and is attracting attention for John Coleman’s side.

Baxter, who is 22 years old, rocked up at Accrington in October and has since caught the eye with some impressive performances for the North West outfit.

Brighton are monitoring his progress and see him as a potential target for the summer.

He still has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge but his chances of ever breaking into their first-team appear pretty slim. However, he could have more of a chance playing for the Seagulls.

Graham Potter’s side will be weighing up possible goalkeeping targets for next season with Mat Ryan leaving on loan for Arsenal in this window.

Baxter could fit the bill to add some competition and depth to that department in the future.

For now though he will remain at Accrington and help in their push for the Play-Offs in the third tier.

Baxter has risen up through Chelsea’s academy after joining them at the age of eight and has also had spells away at the Metropolitan Police, Solihull Moors, Woking, Yeovil Town and Ross County in the past. Could a move to Brighton be on the horizon?

