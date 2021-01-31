Preston North End are battling with Blackburn Rovers for West Bromwich Albion’s Cedric Kipre, but The Sun’s Alan Nixon claims the move could depend on Ben Davies’ situation in the next 48 hours.

Kipre, 24, joined West Brom from Wigan Athletic in the summer. The Frenchman is yet to make his Premier League debut for the Baggies though, and it’s led to speculation surrounding him going into this window.

He snubbed Blackburn Rovers in favour of West Brom last summer. Tony Mowbray though has reignited his side’s interest in Kipre this month. Now, reports claim that Preston and Blackburn will go head-to-head on deadline day to sign Kipre.

But Alan Nixon’s update could suggest that Blackburn Rovers are favourites to sign Kipre tomorrow, with Preston only likely to move for Kipre should Davies seal a permanent move to Celtic in the remaining hours of the transfer widow.

I could see the need if Ben Davies was going in next day or so. But that doesn’t currently look likely. However … there’s 30 hours left. https://t.co/4vHkM6m9oX — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2021

Davies signed a pre-contract agreement with Celtic this week. News has since emerged that Celtic want to make the deal permanent in this transfer window though.

But with just a day-and-a-half left of this winter transfer window, it’s looking unlikely that Celtic will go through all the effort to bring in Davies today or tomorrow, with a free move already lined up in the summer.

That could in turn see Blackburn profit in the race for Kipre. He showed at Wigan Athletic last season that he’s a Championship-quality defender, and given all the injuries Mowbray’s had in defence this season, Kipre’s presence will be a huge boost going into the second-half of the season.