Watford are set to complete the signing of Maurizio Pochettino, son of PSG boss and former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, as per report by César Luis Merlo.

Despite signing Dan Gosling earlier today, The Hornets are still prepared to do business before the transfer window shuts, with Maurizio Pochettino set to be confirmed as a Watford player as soon as the deal can be completed.

Maurizio was carrying the Pochettino legacy on in North London following his father’s dismissal in November 2019. However, the 19-year-old has since left Tottenham too and is set to be moving 20 minutes up north to play his football in Hertfordshire.

Maurizio had been playing in the Tottenham U23’s as a winger, favouring the right side, where he will have to fight Ismaila Sarr and Phillip Zinckernagel for the position.

News emerged of the transfer earlier today, which has been hinted to be true by transfer reporting guru Fabrizio Romano, who dropped the following tweet below in the comments of César Luis Merlo’s report.

There were no reports of Maurizio joining his dad PSG, where his father has started his new project in Paris, arguably the biggest of his managerial career.

The Barcelona born wide-man has not always been a regular for the Tottenham Hotspur U23s, so the signing may be a deal with a view for a longer-term project, which would suggest that the Watford hierarchy have seen enough potential from Maurizio Pochettino to one day feature as a first-team member.

This is an excellent opportunity for the youngster to make it in English football, time will only tell if he makes it, but under a Spanish manager in Xisco Munoz there is a lot Watford have to offer to develop Maurizio as a footballer.