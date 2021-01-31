Carlisle United are due a sell-on clause from Birmingham City’s proposed deal to sign their former player Sam Cosgrove from Aberdeen, as per The Sun on Sunday (31.01, pg 57).

The League Two side are due some of the £2 million the Blues are forking out to land the attacker.

Aitor Karanka’s side are expected to tie up a deal to bring him to the Championship before the end of the transfer window.

Cosgrove, who is 24 years old, spent the 2017/18 season at Brunton Park and scored once in 12 games for the Cumbrians. However, they will gain a useful sum of money from his switch to Birmingham.

He has impressed in Scotland since Aberdeen took a gamble on him after he left Carlisle in 2018, scoring 47 goals in 103 games.

Birmingham are expecting a busy end to the window and he may not be the only player they are bringing in.

Cosgrove grew up in Cheshire and started his career on the books of Everton and Wigan Athletic.

However, he had to ply his trade as a youngster out on loan in non-league at the likes of Barrow, Chorley and North Ferriby United.

Carlisle United snapped him up in August 2017 and although he struggled for goals with the fourth tier outfit, his proposed move to Birmingham from Aberdeen is very good news for Chris Beech’s side.

