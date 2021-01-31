Liam Burt, who has spent time on trial at Barnsley and Sunderland this season, is poised to join Bohemians, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The free agent spent time training with the Football League duo but failed to earn a contract.

He is now set to move to the League of Ireland to kick-start his career.

Bohemians appear to have found a replacement for midfielder Jordan Flores, who left for League One side Hull City earlier in this transfer window.

Read: Swindon Town making move for Stoke City defender

Burt, 21, has been available since parting company with Celtic at the end of last season.

He started his career in the academy at Celtic Park before switching to rivals Rangers. He went onto make three appearances for the Ibrox club and also had loan spells away in the Scottish Championship Dumbarton and Alloa Atletic to gain some experience.

Read: Sunderland poised to seal £300,000 signing

He was then released by Rangers in May 2019 and subsequently re-joined Celtic on a free transfer. However, his first-team opportunities were scarce with the Hoops and he has opted to leave Neil Lennon’s side despite still having a year left on his contract there.

Barnsley and Sunderland have since looked at signing him but decided no to. Burt is now close to signing for Bohemians and a move there is a good opportunity for him to get some game time under his belt and show what he can do.