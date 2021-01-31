According to journalist Alex Crook, Nottingham Forest are ‘hoping’ to sign goalkeeper Joe Lumley from Championship rivals QPR.

Glenn Murray to #NFFC done. Hope it works out for the #BHAFC legend after a miserable stint at #WatfordFC. Forest also hoping to sign #QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 31, 2021

The 25-year-old’s contract with QPR comes to an end this summer. However, he could depart the club before the end of the transfer window.

Lumley has fallen down the pecking order at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this season. His last appearance came in a 3-2 loss to Coventry City back in September, playing only three times for the R’s this season.

With his contract nearing an end and Nottingham Forest showing interest, it will be interesting to see if Lumley seals a transfer before the window closes on Monday night.

Most of the goalkeeper’s game time has come away from QPR this season. League One pair Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers have both brought in Lumley on emergency loan deals this season, notching up a combined 11 appearances for the two clubs.

Should Forest complete a deal for Lumley, he would likely come in as a number two. Brice Samba has started every Championship game this season, with Jordan Smith and Abdoulaye Diallo currently providing cover.

The next day or so could prove to be a busy time for Nottingham Forest. Veteran striker Glenn Murray looks set for a move to the City Ground, so it will be interesting to see if Lumley follows him through the doors.

Chris Hughton could yet offload some players as well. Midfielder Harry Arter has been linked with a move away, with Bristol City reportedly keeping an eye on his situation.

