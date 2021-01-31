There are two stories doing the rounds today that heavily involve Championship duo Watford and Bournemouth.

The first one, one which surfaced last night, is that the duo are both interested in bringing in Burnley striker Matej Vydra to help fire a promotion charge.

The second, which surfaced today, via Alan Nixon on Twitter (tweet – below) states that Watford are closing in on a move for Cherries midfielder Dan Gosling.

Two teams – two tales – one outcome?

Nixon’s news article from last night indicated that both Watford and Bournemouth had approached Burnley over Vydra.

Burnley want a sale “as they plan to sign their own targets.” Watford and Bournemouth are said to have offered certain swap deals but they have all been rebuffed by the Clarets.

Nixon also said in that article that one obstacle for Bournemouth is the wages issue. With the coronavirus pandemic keeping turnstiles locked, football clubs are losing that vital matchday revenue stream.

Nixon points out that Bournemouth are set to lose “some big earners in the summer” and warns that no promotion would mean cutbacks for the Cherries and that bringing in the high-earning Vydra “would wreck their budget.”

Nixon’s tweet (below) shows that Watford and Bournemouth are involved on yet another level:

WATFORD. Gosling deal from BOURNEMOUTH should be done quick. Bit of a week for him after the FOREST on-off business. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2021

This time Nixon indicates that the Hornets have buzzed Bournemouth and are predicted to be ready to tie up a quick deal for Cherries midfielder Dan Gosling.

Gosling had been the centre of an is it/isn’t it, on-off saga with Nottingham Forest this week just passed. Now The Sun’s Nixon is saying the deal between Watford and Bournemouth is a more cut-and-dried affair.

Viewpoint – is it cut-and-dried for a flowery reason?

Is all of this linked in some way? Is this sudden interest from Watford in Gosling linked to Bournemouth interest in Vydra?

It might all just be circumstance and coincidence; it really might be. However, thinking a little outside the box it might not be.

Bournemouth are needing a striker to fire them to promotion, right? Josh King is tipped to be leaving before 11 pm tomorrow, right? Then there’s the case of Covid-hit revenue streams and needing to cut cloth accordingly.

Maybe, and this is just maybe, there is more to this Watford ‘quick deal’ for Gosling than meets the eye.

It could be that Bournemouth are clearing the decks a little and freeing up some wages so that they can make a monied move for Burnley’s Vydra.