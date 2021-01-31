Watford have completed the permanent signing of Bournemouth’s Dan Gosling, with the midfielder signing a two-and-a-half year deal.

Watford bring in the 30-year-old Gosling, who leaves Bournemouth after seven long and successful seasons on the South Coast.

Now though he sets out on a new venture at Vicarage Road – despite making 15 Championship appearances for Jason Tindall’s side this season, Gosling had slowly been falling down the pecking order.

He remains a player who Bournemouth fans hold in high-regards. But with Ben Pearson’s arrival at Bournemouth it’s pushed Gosling further down in the selection.

Plenty of Watford fans have reacted to the news of Gosling’s arrival and with mixed reviews. At 30-years-old, Gosling is a player coming into the winter of his career and after Bournemouth had signed Pearson, it’s left many frustrated with the ambition shown by Watford in this transfer window.

See what some of these Watford fans had to say on Gosling’s arrival below:

isn't going to judge the possible signing of Gosling until he's actually played for the club & shown what he'll be like.

Yes he isn't the kind of signing I would've hoped for, but i'll give any player who signs for Watford a chance. #WatfordFC🐝 — Robert Hackett (@WatfordFcRob) January 31, 2021

I hope Dan Gosling doesn't read Watford Twitter — Hannah (@hannah333davis) January 31, 2021

Short term player with a long term contract, a little frustrating. Gosling could be useful for us, but it’s not really filling our position of need. I get the value, but it’s clearly a secondary option. If we can’t get our guy, you’d like to see us loan until we can reassess https://t.co/dl2csVz2ax — Watford Analytics (@JordanWiemer) January 31, 2021

I'm sorry but I think it's a howler of a signing. Bournemouth have signed Wilshere and Pearson and we're left with their deadwood. Where's our ambition. A 31 year old from Bournemouth bench warmer. That's really not good enough..Capoue replacement – Dan Gosling😐😡 — Murray (@Murray74786063) January 31, 2021

Nothing against Gosling. Hope he does well for us. But it’s the concept of Dan Gosling which puts more questions to the board — Sam Ucko🐝 (@Sam_ucko) January 31, 2021

If we want to blame the Pozzos let's blame them for the fact they couldn't sell Pereyra, Deulofeu, Deeney, Gray or Welbeck. That being the case, a free transfer for Dan Gosling while Bournemouth sign Ben Pearson is the world we live in.#WatfordFC — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) January 31, 2021

It’s a known objective from the board that they aimed this seasons to lower the average age of the #watfordfc squad. Signing a 30 year-old Dan Gosling certainty won’t help with that unfortunately — Sam Ucko🐝 (@Sam_ucko) January 31, 2021

Imagine I spent the whole of yesterday getting my hopes up for something happening; Murray, Garner and Deulofeu all departing so surely we’ve got something lined up. Only for that something to be Dan Gosling — Aaron (@aaron_bennis10) January 31, 2021