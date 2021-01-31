Watford have completed the permanent signing of Bournemouth’s Dan Gosling, with the midfielder signing a two-and-a-half year deal.

Watford bring in the 30-year-old Gosling, who leaves Bournemouth after seven long and successful seasons on the South Coast.

Now though he sets out on a new venture at Vicarage Road – despite making 15 Championship appearances for Jason Tindall’s side this season, Gosling had slowly been falling down the pecking order.

He remains a player who Bournemouth fans hold in high-regards. But with Ben Pearson’s arrival at Bournemouth it’s pushed Gosling further down in the selection.

Plenty of Watford fans have reacted to the news of Gosling’s arrival and with mixed reviews. At 30-years-old, Gosling is a player coming into the winter of his career and after Bournemouth had signed Pearson, it’s left many frustrated with the ambition shown by Watford in this transfer window.

