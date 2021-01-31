Watford’s Nathaniel Chalobah could be nearing his move to Leicester City, as Dan Gosling set to leaves Bournemouth to join the Hornets.

Chalobah, 26, has this season made 24 Championship appearances, scoring once. The former Chelsea man enjoyed his first loan experience with Watford back in the 2012/13 season, and is now in his fourth campaign as a permanent feature.

Having impressed in the Championship this season, Chalobah now looks poised to join Leicester City with Gosling’s arrival at Vicarage Road giving Xisco Munoz the midfield cover to allow Chalobah to depart.

#lcfc working hard to sign a midfielder before the deadline. #WatfordFC Nathaniel Chalobah emerging as one option, among others. There has been interest in Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but not being actively pursued at this stage — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 31, 2021

It’d be a huge blow for Watford if they lose Chalobah, and fans seem frustrated with the fact that his likely replacement is the 30-year-old Gosling.

Having been a member of Bournemouth’s rise into the Premier League, he’ll leave the club with fond memories. But the arrival of Ben Pearson at Bournemouth has sparked Gosling’s sale, and it presses more questions on the ambition of Watford.

Plenty of central midfielders have become available this month and subsequently join Championship sides – Pearson being one, Ben Whiteman, and Conor Hourihane another good example.

Watford though could be making a shrewd piece of business with Gosling, who’ll be ready to remind fans of the talent he has.

Chalobah’s departure now looks to have taken a step forward – he remains an ‘option’ for Leicester but Watford’s last-ditch signing of Gosling suggests movement in midfield, and the 26-year-old Chalobah is more than likely the name that Watford would be expecting to leave.