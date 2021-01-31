Hull City are ‘very close’ to bringing in a new left-back, as confirmed by Grant McCann to BBC Humberside Sport.

The Tigers boss was tight-lipped on the identity of the player but suggests a deal is close.

Hull have been forced to delve back into the transfer window for some more cover and competition at full-back with Brandon Fleming suffering an injury.

McCann has said: “We are looking in that area, I believe we’re very close to one – that come in on Monday which will provide good competition, it’s important.”



The League One table toppers want some back-up to Callum Elder for the second-half of the season to ensure they are well equipped for the promotion run-in.

Hull have had a busy transfer window and are poised to make their fourth signing of the month before the window slams shut tomorrow night.

The likes of Gavin Whyte, Jordan Flores and Dan Crowley have all made the move to the KCOM Stadium over recent weeks, whilst Jordy de Wijs has left the club for QPR.

Martin Samuelsen is also set for the exit door over the next 24 hours or so with a move to Denmark in the pipeline.

Hull beat Swindon Town 1-0 yesterday courtesy of an early goal by Greg Docherty to climb back to the summit of the division. They are back in action on Tuesday night in the Papa John’s Trophy against rivals Lincoln City at home.

Will Hull get a deal over the line for a left-back?