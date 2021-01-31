According to Sky Sports (31.1.21, 09:07), Millwall have agreed a fee with Derby County to bring midfielder George Evans to The Den.

The Lions’ pursuit for the midfielder has moved further along, with an agreement in place to bring Evans to The Den.

Reports claimed earlier today that Derby County could let the 26-year-old exit and now, it seems a move to Championship rivals Millwall is on the cards.

Sky Sports claims that Gary Rowett’s side will part with £750,000 to bring in the former Manchester City youngster. With a fee agreed, the Rams midfielder will travel to southeast London to complete a medical later today.

Evans has struggled for game time over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. A hamstring injury hampered his involvement early on, limiting him to only eight senior games this season.

He was left out of the squad for Saturday’s 1-0 over Bristol City, with his final appearance coming in another narrow win over QPR.

Now, with a fee agreed with Millwall, it awaits to be seen if a move can be sealed before tomorrow’s deadline.

The Cheadle-born ace appeared once for Manchester City’s senior side, picking up experience out on loan. Evans spent time with Crewe Alexandra, Scunthorpe United and Walsall before a permanent move to Reading in January 2016.

The versatile Evans, who can play in defensive midfield and centre-back, spent two and a half years with the Royals. In his time at the Madejski Stadium, he appeared 71 times across all competitions.

Derby County then moved to sign Evans in 2018, bringing him in to bolster their midfield options. Now, after 42 appearances at Pride Park, his time with the club looks set to come to an end.

Good move for Evans?