Swindon Town could be dealt a blow if Arsenal decide to recall Matt Smith before the end of the transfer window.

That could force the Robins to delve back into the transfer market for a midfielder over the next 24 hours or so.

One player John Sheridan’s side could move for is Manchester United’s Dylan Levitt.

The Wales international has a point to prove in League One with his spell at Charlton Athletic not working out for him during the first-half of this season.

He returned to Old Trafford earlier this month but could potentially head out on loan again before the window shuts tomorrow.

Levitt, who is 19 years old, played just five times for the Addicks but has been linked with a move back to the Football League with QPR and Portsmouth credited with an interest since then, as per journalist Jonathan Shrager on Twitter.

Both QPR and Portsmouth like Levitt, but in terms of going out on loan again for the second half of the season, Dylan will assess after a couple of weeks back at #MUFC, and a couple of U23 games. He is very keen to go to the Euros with Wales in the summer, so it is a big decision — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 8, 2021

However, Swindon should try and lure him to the County Ground and would be an attractive proposition as he would be guaranteed regular game time there. They are battling to survive in the third tier and need more quality in their side.

Levitt has risen up through the academy at Manchester United and has been a regular for their youth sides over the past few years. He was handed his first-team debut in a Europa League fixture against Astana in November 2019.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils decide to ship him out on loan again for the remainder of the season.

Should Swindon move for Levitt if Smith is recalled?