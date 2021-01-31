According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon (tweet – below), Watford are on the brink of sealing a deal for Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling.

The Cherries man had been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest. It was said by Nixon that Gosling had turned down that opportunity.

However, Nixon seems certain that a move away from the south coast club to the Hornets is just around the corner.

Dan Gosling – who is he?

Gosling has been at the south coast club since 2014 after arriving on a free transfer from Newcastle United. He is entering into the final stretch of his current contract with the Cherries.

Since arriving at Bournemouth, Gosling has made 193 appearances for them. These appearances have seen him score 22 goals and add nine assists to his tally.

Like Bournemouth, Watford are looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Bringing in a seasoned campaigner such as Gosling, who has extensive Premier League and Championship experience, will help that cause.

Quick turnaround predicted in Gosling to Watford move

Nixon in his tweet regarding this (below), doesn’t see there being any hold-ups in this deal:

WATFORD. Gosling deal from BOURNEMOUTH should be done quick. Bit of a week for him after the FOREST on-off business. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2021

Reflecting on the week that Gosling has had, Nixon mentions the “on-off business” regarding Nottingham Forest.

He doesn’t see that sort of convoluted business occurring here in a deal that would see Gosling swap Bournemouth for London and Watford.

Watford and Bournemouth are also said involved in a transfer tug-o-war over Burnley striker Matej Vydra. Both the Hornets and the Cherries have approach Burnley with swap options but have been knocked back.

Will is pan out into a quick move that sees Dan Gosling leave Bournemouth or Watford or will it not happen?