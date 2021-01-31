Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers are interested in free agent goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

HUDDERSFIELD and possibly BOLTON. Looking into taking free agent keeper Leutweiler. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2021

The stopper parted company with Fleetwood Town earlier this month and could be set for a swift return to the Football League.

Leutwiler, who is 31 years old, spent the first-half of this season in League One after being released by Blackburn Rovers at the end of the last campaign.

Huddersfield could look to bring in some goalkeeping cover and the Canada international would fit the bill for the Championship side. He held a similar role at Ewood Park and would be decent competition for the Terriers.

However, Bolton would be able to guarantee him first-team football in League Two which could be an attractive proposition for the experienced ‘keeper.

Leutwiler moved to England in 2012 to join Middlesbrough having played for Swiss giants FC Basel as a youngster. He went on to play five times for Boro’s first-team before leaving for Shrewsbury Town.

He was the Shrews’ number one for three seasons and helped them gain promotion to League One during his time at the club before Blackburn came calling in 2017.

Leutwiler was used as Rovers’ back-up for three years under Tony Mowbray before they released him last summer.

A spell at Fleetwood has since followed but he is now wanted by Huddersfield and Bolton.

