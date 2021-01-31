Sunderland look poised to seal a £300,000 deal to sign Ross County striker Ross Stewart, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats are hoping to tie up the move before the end of the transfer window tomorrow night.

Lee Johnson’s side have seen off competition from MK Dons and Rotherham United to put themselves in pole position to land him. The forward also had interest in the Scottish Premiership from Aberdeen but it appears he wants to test himself in the Football League.

The in-demand Scotsman looks set for a move to the Stadium of Light over the next 24 hours, which could pave the way for Will Grigg to move onto pastures now.

Stewart will give Sunderland something different in attack if they can get the move over the line.

He is out of contract at Ross County in the summer and they have resigned to losing him this month. Nevertheless, they are still receiving a six-figure sum for him which is a lot better than losing him for free.

Stewart has been a key player for Ross County over the past couple of years and has scored 28 goals in 82 appearances for the Staggies in all competitions to date.

Sunderland will seek to sign him soon, with MK Dons and Rotherham losing out on this one.

