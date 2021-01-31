Wigan Athletic are interested in Plymouth Argyle defender Scott Wootton, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

WIGAN. Still after a second centre half. Wootton at PLYMOUTH and Edwards at DUNDEE U on short list. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2021

The Latics are looking to boost their defensive options before the end of the transfer window and are also keen on Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards.

Wootton, who is 29 years old, has made 16 appearances for fellow League One side Plymouth in all competitions this season but is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Wigan have identified him as someone to tighten up their backline before the transfer deadline tomorrow and could make a move to bring him back up north.

Wootton has previously played for the likes of Manchester United, Tranmere Rovers, Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, Rotherham United and MK Dons.

He has racked up over 200 appearances in his career and could help in Wigan’s push for survival in the third tier if they are able to lure him to the DW Stadium.

Wootton joined Plymouth in 2018 and has since helped them gain promotion from League Two. However, he has emerged on the radar of the Latics now and it will be interesting to see if Leam Richardson’s side make a swoop for him over the next 24 hours.

