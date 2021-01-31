Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has dropped a cryptic social media hint that he’s heading for Derby County, amid rumours of his free move to Pride Park.

The 28-year-old saw his Cardiff City contract terminated with immediate effect last summer. Cardiff City cited an alleged ‘breach of contract’ for the reason behind Mendez-Laing’s release, with rumours circulating among fans of what he’d done.

Nevertheless, Mendez-Laing remains a free agent. He’s this weekend been linked with Derby County who could make him their first signing of this transfer window, and their first signing under Wayne Rooney.

Last night on Twitter, Derby County fans picked up on Mendez-Laing’s Instagram story, which might suggest he’s on his way to Pride Park:

Mendez-Laing uploaded on Instagram story that travel to somewhere through Luxx Travel, which is the travel agency based on Midlands.🤔#dcfc #dcfcfans pic.twitter.com/bSeZOemnHG — Lee 🇰🇷 (@ChanyoungLee03) January 31, 2021

Derby County fans seem generally content with the signing of Mendez-Laing. He’s a free agent with plenty of Football League experience, and someone who’ll be gunning to showcase his abilities after half-a-season without an employer.

Given Derby County’s situation, Rooney – should he make any signings in the next 48 hours – will likely be limited to the free market.

Their takeover remains pending and with no end in sight. But fans and Rooney remain confident of seeing that sorted, with form on the pitch continuing to boost them up the Championship table.

A 1-0 win over Bristol City yesterday marked a third-straight 1-0 win in the league for Derby County, who now sit in 18th-place of the Championship table with a five-point buffer to the drop zone.

Mendez-Laing looks set to be announced as a Derby County player in the coming days or even hours, and it could well be a signing that sees Derby County to Championship survival this season.