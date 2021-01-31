Nottingham Forest are finalising Glenn Murray’s loan move from Brighton, with the 37-year-old striker set to reunite with Chris Hughton.

Murray joined Watford on a season-long loan last summer. The Brighton man was out of favour on the South Coast and so he dropped down a league to join the newly-relegated Watford.

Since, Murray has made just five Championship appearances for the Hornets, failing to score and subsequently seeing speculation grow surrounding his future at Vicarage Road.

He was reportedly training alone in order to find a new loan club for the second half of this season. Nottingham Forest were quickly linked with him given his ties to former Brighton boss Hughton, and now The Athletic’s Paul Taylor gave this update on Twitter:

Another signing close for #NFFC with Glenn Murray set to sign on a permanent deal until the end of the season. Final paperwork being processed, that will formally see him return to Brighton from loan at Watford, before reuniting with Chris Hughton in Nottingham. — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) January 31, 2021

It’s a move that likely won’t go down well with fans. Murray has proved to be a prolific Championship and Premier League striker in the past, but now aged 37 and coming off the back of an arduous spell at Watford, the odds are stacked against Murray to come in and do a job for Forest.

But he remains a player that Hughton knows very well – the 37-year-old scored 48 goals in his first three seasons at Brighton, having joined ahead of the 2016/17 season.

A player with Championship pedigree, Murray could yet prove fans wrong and give Forest that added edge as they vie for Championship safety.

They currently sit in 21st-place of the Championship table after a 0-0 draw at home to Barnsley yesterday, with a three point gap over Rotherham United in 22nd.