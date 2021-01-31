Manchester City striker Keyendrah Simmonds is having a medical at Birmingham City today, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 31.01.21, 8:16).

The youngster is poised to complete his deal to move to the Championship side.

Simmonds, who is 18 years old, has entered the final six months of his contract with the current Premier League table toppers and they are letting him leave for the Blues.

The teenager will give Aitor Karanka’s side more depth and options going forward and is a decent long-term acquisition for the Midlands club.

Read: Bristol City eye move for Birmingham City striker

He joined Manchester City’s academy at the age of eight and has risen up through their youth ranks. He has represented England at youth levels so far in his career but has never played for Pep Guardiola’s first-team.

Simmonds is more likely to get game time at Birmingham than he is at City, which makes this deal an attractive proposition to him.

Read: Charlton Athletic midfielder emerges on radar of Cardiff City

It is expected to be a busy end to the transfer window for Karanka’s men and they are expecting both comings and goings.

They are looking to tie up a deal for Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove and could sport a new look frontline during the second half of this season.

Good signing for the Blues if they get it done?