Sunderland’s prospective takeover has hit another snag, with the EFL wanting on a ‘guarantee’ that outgoing owner Stewart Donald and director Juan Sartori will fund the club for the next two years.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is set to complete his takeover of Sunderland any time soon. At least that’s what fans thought – news broke of his imminent ownership at Sunderland earlier this month, pending the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test.

Now though, The Sun on Sunday (31.01, pg. 57) claims that the EFL want Louis-Dreyfus’ partners to ‘commit for the next two years’, and that the takeover ‘will be completed once’ that happens.

During which time, Donald and Sartori need to ensure both Sunderland F.C and the EFL that they will ‘fund the club during that period’ along with Louis-Dreyfus.

It’s another arduous stepping stone in the completion of Sunderland’s takeover, and one that will strike yet more fear into the Sunderland fan base.

They’ve been waiting all season for some good news. Reports broke earlier in the campaign that Donald was set to sell to the club to Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori.

Since, Louis-Dreyfus has emerged as the face of the takeover bid, and all was expected to be completed in time to do a little more transfer business this month.

But the guarantees that the EFL are looking for from Sartori and Donald will no doubt take more time – the pair seem to want rid of Sunderland, but whether they’ll be willing to offer funding for the next two years remains to be seen.

As for on-pitch matters, Lee Johnson’s side are conitnuing their surge up the League One table. A 2-2 draw at home to Gillingham yesterday sees them into 6th-place of the table, now with an eight point gap between them and the automatic promotion spots.