West Brom want to sell Kamil Grosicki, as per the Sun on Sunday (31.01, pg 57).

The Baggies are looking to offload the winger before the end of the transfer window on a permanent basis.

However, interested duo Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest would prefer to bring him in on loan.

Grosicki, who is 32 years old, has fallen out-of-favour at the Hawthorns and has made just four appearances in all competitions this season.

He has proven himself in the Championship in the past and impressed during his two-and-a-half years with Hull City at this level before he earned a move to West Brom this time last year.

The pacey wide man helped the Midlands club gain promotion to the top flight last season under Slaven Bilic but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by in the Premier League this term.

Middlesbrough have already brought in winger Yannick Bolasie from Everton which could suggest that they no longer require Grosicki.

Nottingham Forest have been linked with the ex-Rennes man for a while now and could finally make their move for him before the window shuts on Monday night.

However, West Brom want to sell him but the duo would rather bring him in on an initial loan arrangement. This is a story to keep an eye on over the next 24 hours or so.

Will Grosicki leave WBA?