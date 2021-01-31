Swansea City are targetting Derby County’s 20-year-old striker Morgan Whittaker, reports The SUn on Sunday (31.01, pg. 57).

Swasnea City are being linked with the Derby COutny man, who’s contracted at Pride Park until 2023. A product of the club’s youth academy, WHittaker has this season made nine Championship appearnaces, without scoing.

He burst onto the scene last season where he made 16 Chamionship appearances, scoring once. With Derby COutny haing struggled in the Championship though, Wayne Rooney ha sbeen reluctance to use WHittaker in the league – he’s yet to feature in 2021.

Now though, Chapionship high-flyers Swansea CIty could hand him a lifeline. The Sun on Sunday’s Alan Nixon writes hat Whittaker is ‘wanetd by Swansea City, but doesn;t give a timline on the move.

It could be within the next and final 48 hours of the winter transfer window, or it could be a move that’s put back until summer, by which Swasnea will know if they’re a Premeir League side.

The move would make a lot more sense if Swansea were a top flight team. Derby Coutny though could be open to selling any of their players to anyone at the moment – the club was reported to be on the brink of adminstration ealrier in the month, with some of their best young players needed to be sold off.

Whittaker could be on of those who’s moved on in quick time before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline, and Swasnea City could welll be rubbing their hands at the possibiltiy of signing him at a cut-price with Derby County struggling financially.

Reports from Wales Online last night claimed that Swasnea CIty have had a bid ‘accepted’ by Derby COunty. But whether that’s a del that’ll go through today or tomorrow, or in the summer remains to be seen.