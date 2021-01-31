Birmingham City are close to securing the signature of Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, with another addition up front also in the works before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Championship side are close to securing a deal for the 24-year-old Cosgrove, who has scored 47 goals in three years with the Scottish Premiership outfit.

He was in attendance for their 1-1 draw with Coventry City on Saturday afternoon, and after the match Blues head coach Aitor Karanka said he was aiming to complete the deal before deadline day.

“The club is working on it,” he told Birmingham Live. “We can finish as soon as possible, if possible tomorrow to not be in a rush on Monday.

“He is big, he is powerful, he has something that sometimes we are missing, that power to hold the ball, to go into space, to head to the corners and the set-pieces. He is good with the ball to link with the number 10 if we play with a number 10.

“Sometimes I have seen him play as a winger so we could play him on the wing, I am really pleased with him here if everything ends tomorrow.

“He can be a younger version of Jukey, he is maybe taller than Jukey, he is a good player, a good kid, a good character; someone who is going to give us a lot of things.”

Cosgrove came through the ranks at Everton and Wigan Athletic, making just the one appearance for the Latics before a move to Carlisle United which led to a switch to Aberdeen in 2018.

He scored 17 goals in a brilliant first full season at the Dons, and followed that up with further 11 the following campaign.

While a deal for Cosgrove appears all but done, there is still some work ahead before Birmingham have another striker through the door at St Andrews.

They have been linked with a move for another player from north of the border, Hibernian goal machine Kevin Nisbet.

The 23-year-old is a hot property and currently leads the Scottish Premiership goal charts this season alongside Rangers’ James Tavernier, having struck 11 times.

Nisbet has scored 70 goals in the past two-and-a-half years across three different clubs, and the Blues are aiming to Birmingham his next destination.

Karanka hinted that the move could well happen, saying of him: “He is another player who is scoring goals and I think like us there are a lot of teams interested but he is not with us. Let’s see what is happening.”

If they do not get that one across the line, there is also reported to be interest in a move for Douglas Tanque from Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira.

However, the Brazilian forward, who has also played in Japan and Mexico, could set the West Midlands club back £3 million.