Arsenal are poised to recall Matt Smith from his loan spell at Swindon Town, as per The Sun on Sunday (31.01, pg 57).

The Gunners want to find him a new home away from the County Ground.

Smith, who is 20 years old, has impressed for the Robins this season and has made 26 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and four assists.

However, Swindon are set to be dealt a big blow by Arsenal with Mikel Arteta’s side looking likely to bring him back to the Emirates Stadium. This has been his first taste of football away from the Premier League giants and he has enjoyed getting first-team experience.

John Sheridan’s side are currently battling to beat the drop in League One and losing Smith will be a huge sucker punch, especially this close to the end of the transfer window.

If Smith is to return to Arsenal, the Wiltshire club will no doubt need to delve back into the transfer market for a replacement before the window slams shut on Monday.

Swindon lost 1-0 to promotion chasing Hull City at the KCOM Stadium and although their defence looked a bit stronger yesterday, they are still lacking that cutting edge up top and could do with signing a striker.

It is expected to be a busy 48 hours ahead for the Robins with both comings and goings anticipated.

Will Arsenal recall Smith?