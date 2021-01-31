Derby County ‘could sell’ George Evans to Millwall before tomorrow’s 11pm transfer deadline, reports The Sun on Sunday (31.01, pg. 57).

Evans, 26, has made just six Championship appearances for Derby County this season. Formerly of the likes of Crewe, Scunthorpe, Walsall and a more prolonged stint at Reading, Evans has been with Derby since the start of the 2018/19 season.

Since, he’s played a back-up role in midfield. He’s a player who fans seldom see these days but now he could be on his way to Millwall, with Alan Nixon writing that Derby could sell Evans to Millwall.

Wayne Rooney – now Derby County’s permanent manager – picked up yet another 1-0 win yesterday. It’s a third-straight win by that scoreline and it brings Derby County up to 18th-place in the Championship table, now five points clear of the drop zone.

Derby are just three points behind Gary Rowett’s Millwall. The Lions sit in 16th-place of the Championship table after a hard-fought season, with fans having blasted Rowett throughout. The former Derby boss has been quick to raid his former clubs since taking the Millwall job – Mason Bennett from Derby County being one – and he could see another reunion with Evans.

He’s a versatile midfielder, but it’s likely not a signing that will get Millwall fans excited. A lot of Rowett’s signings for Millwall have been underwhelming and it’s led to what’s likely going to be a bottom-half finish for Millwall this season, after an 8th-place finish last time round.

Some things are needed to change at Millwall. They’re edging perilously close to the bottom-three having won just one of their last seven in the Championship, and Rowett will no doubt be looking to do business in the next 48 hours.