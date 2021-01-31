Wigan Athletic are interested in Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards, as per the Sun on Sunday (31.01, pg 57).

The Latics could lure the centre-back back to the Football League before the end of the transfer window.

Edwards, who is 27 years old, moved up to Scotland last summer to join Dundee United but has now been identified by Wigan as someone to bolster their defensive options.

The 6ft 5inc man has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Micky Mellon’s side this season.

He is experienced in the Football League and started his career at Blackburn Rovers. He never played for Rovers’ first-team but enjoyed loan spells away at Rochdale, Fleetwood Town, Chesterfield, Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers.

Edwards then had permanent spells at Morecambe, Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool and has racked up just under 300 appearances in his career to date.

Wigan are battling relegation in League One and see him as someone who would tighten up their defence for the remainder of the campaign. They brought Curtis Tilt back yesterday but are still in the hunt for more reinforcements.

Leam Richardson’s side have a big game coming up on Tuesday against Swindon Town having had a rest from the action yesterday. Could they have some new faces in their squad for that one?

Will Wigan get Edwards?