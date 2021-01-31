Sheffield Wednesday face a ‘financial penalty’ from Chelsea if they don’t play on loan midfielder Izzy Brown in more games, reports The Sun on Sunday (31.01, pg. 57).

Brown, 24, joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan at the start of the campaign. He’s since made 15 Championship appearances for the Owls in what’s been an arduous season for both Brown and Wednesday.

He spent the entirety of last season at Luton Town. Hatters fans grew to love Brown who scored one goal in 25 Championship outings, with a number of Championship clubs having been keen on him in the summer.

It looked an exciting acquisition at the time for Wednesday but since, under both Garry Monk and Tony Pulis, Brown has been seen as a back-up player.

Now with Neil Thompson guiding Sheffield Wednesday on a caretaker basis, Brown has managed just four substitute appearances since his temporary appointment.

Wednesday meanwhile have won four of their last six under Thompson, giving themselves a fighting chance of Championship survival with another strong win at home to Preston North End yesterday.

But with the club in turmoil – managerless and looking like an unattractive opening for a manager, with relegation to contend and rumours of financial unease – they could be dealt yet another financial burden from Chelsea.

Alan Nixon writes, ‘the terms of the loan means they (Sheffield Wednesday) pay more the less he appears’.

It’s a difficult one for Thompson and his recruitment team to handle – Brown is obviously a talented player but he’s not really a young one anymore, and given his contributions this season it’s easy to see why he’s being left out.