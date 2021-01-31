Bristol City are keen on Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, as per The Sun on Sunday (31.01, pg 57).

The Robins boss Dean Holden is interested in a late move to lure the experienced forward to Ashton Gate.

Jutkiewicz, who is 31 years old, could be available to leave Birmingham for a fee of around £1 million.

The attacker still has another year left on his contract at St. Andrew’s but has struggled for goals this season, meaning Bristol City may try and tempt their fellow Championship side into cashing in before the transfer deadline on Monday.

Jutkiewicz has been a decent servant to Birmingham over the past over the past five years and has scored 49 goals in 199 games for the Midlands club in all competitions.

He is a vastly experienced striker in the Football League and has also played for the likes of Swindon Town, Everton, Coventry City, Middlesbrough, Bolton Wanderers and Burnley.

Bristol City see him as someone to add more physicality and another dimension to their forward line. There is no doubt that Jutkiewicz can score goals at Championship and has proven this in the past.

Birmingham are signing Aberdeen man Sam Cosgrove which could free up Jutkiewicz to make the switch to Bristol City before the deadline.

Will Bristol City get Jutkiewicz?