Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has vowed to bring new signings to Pride Park before the end of the transfer window, as two more players look set to depart.

The Rams are believed to have accepted six-figure bids from two Championship rivals for George Evans and Morgan Whittaker.

Midfielder Evans is set to join Millwall with Rooney confirming that an offer had been accepted, while it has been widely reported that a fee has been agreed with Swansea City for winger Whittaker.

Both have been fringe players this season, though the Derby boss is still looking for fresh players to arrive in their place before the window closes on Monday.

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 victory over Bristol City on Saturday, Rooney said: “There will be players coming in in the next 48 hours.

“I am hoping to have players in, I am fairly confident there will be,” he added, before confirming that “we need more than one. We are quite far down the line with a few players.”

Derby are yet to make any additions to their squad this January having been under a transfer embargo.

The only activity so far has been in the other direction, with midfielder Duane Holmes sold to Huddersfield Town and defender Mike te Wierek returning to Dutch side Groningen.

Evans and Whittaker are now also set to depart for fellow Championship sides having struggled for game time this season.

Evans, who was signed from Reading in 2018 and can also play at centre-back, has only featured in six league matches this season.

Derby have accepted a bid, believed to be £750,000, from Millwall, who are 16th in the Championship.

The 26-year-old would be the Lions’ second signing of the January window, following the capture of Birmingham City midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld on a free transfer at the beginning of the week.

Meanwhile Whittaker is set for Wales, with second-placed Swansea set to get their man for around £700,000.

The 20-year-old, who has started just one Championship game this season for Derby, would become their fourth signing of the window after Ben Hamer, from Huddersfield, and loan deals for Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane and Jordan Morris from Seattle Sounders.