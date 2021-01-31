Middlesbrough remain keen on Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou, with Neil Warnock’s side ‘willing’ to spend in the region of £500,000 on the 28-year-old.

Diedhiou, 28, has scored six goals in his last eight outings. After a slow start to the season for the Senegalese striker, he’s since burst back into form.

Middlesbrough were linked with him in the run-up to Christmas. Diedhiou is out of contract in the summer and has this month also attracted interest from Egyptian side Pyramids FC.

With no news of a contract renewal, Bristol City might be open to selling him in the final 48 hours of this transfer window.

Reports previously claimed that Diedhiou was valued at £2million by Bristol City. The Sun on Sunday (31.01, pg. 57) claims that Boro are willing to spend half-a-million on Diedhiou, but that they might struggle when it comes to his wage demands.

Alan Nixon writes that Diedhiou ‘will look for a major deal in the summer’, and so Warnock ‘might have to get out the cheque book now’.

Warnock is desperate for some firepower in his side. Middlesbrough currently sit in 7th-place of the Championship table after a goalless draw at league leaders Norwich City yesterday.

They’re two points behind Bournemouth in 6th who are seemingly in free-fall, and Warnock will be gunning for his side to surpass Bournemouth in the coming weeks.

With just 30 goals in 27 Championship games this season though, Warnock knows that any promotion push is going to be a tall order – unless he can get a striker through the door in the next 48 hours.

Diedhiou would be the perfect Warnock striker – physical and able to fulfil a target man role, who can also run at defenders and defend high up the pitch.