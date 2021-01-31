Swindon Town are making a move for Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay, as per The Sun on Sunday (31.01, pg, 57).

The Robins are looking to fend off interest from Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United to lure him to the County Ground.

Lindsay, who is 25 years old, is likely to be given the green light to leave Stoke before the end of the transfer window. He has fallen down the pecking order at the Bet365 Stadium and is in the hunt for more game time.

Swindon are leaking goals at the minute and have identified him as someone to tighten up their backline.

Lindsay joined the Potters in June 2019 but has struggled to make an impact in Staffordshire. He had previously been at Barnsley and impressed for the Tykes. He made 90 appearances for the Oakwell club and helped them gain promotion from the third tier under Daniel Stendel in his second year there.

The Scot started his career at Partick Thistle and went onto play 71 times for their first-team before dropping down the border to England.

Swindon are keen to loan him in for the rest of the campaign and are launching an offer. However, they may need to see off competition from Rotherham and Charlton.

Will Swindon get Lindsay?