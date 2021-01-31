Nottingham Forest intend on offloading Harry Arter before this transfer window slams shut on Monday, with Bristol City ‘first in the queue’.

The 31-year-old has made 13 Championship appearances for Nottingham Forest this season. He joined from Fulham last summer to become a permanent feature at the City Ground, but already he looks to be on his way out of the club.

Chris Hughton has brought in Filip Krovinovic on loan this window and looks set to bring in a couple of other names, with the the central midfield position set to be bolstered.

It’ll leave Arter in the doldrums having already struggled with injury this season. But now, Bristol City could snap him up in the next 48 hours as Dean Holden looks for an ‘experienced enforcer’ as per The Sun no Sunday (31.01, pg. 57).

Arter is best know for his spell at Bournemouth. He spent the best part of eight seasons on the South Coast winning numerous promotions with the Cherries as they climbed the Football League Pyramid.

But he fell down the pecking order at The Vitality having spent the last few seasons out on loan at Cardiff City and last season Fulham, before being released ahead of this season.

Signed by Sabri Lamouchi, Arter hasn’t found his footing since Hughton’s appointment and now looks set to be offloaded.

Bristol City though could do with some experience in the middle of the pitch. Arter remains a player with some years left ahead of him and with the experience he has, he’d bolster most every side in the Championship.

But it’s not quite working out for him at Nottingham Forest and so expect a lot of talk around his future before the 11pm deadline on Monday.