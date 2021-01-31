Charlton Athletic midfielder Jonny Williams is wanted by Cardiff City, according to journalist Phil Cadden on Twitter (see tweet below).

Told Mick McCarthy wants to make Wales and Charlton midfielder Jonny Williams his first signing at Cardiff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) January 30, 2021

The new Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy wants to sign the Wales international before the end of the transfer window.

Williams, who is 27 years old, has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Charlton this season and has scored twice. He is out of contract at the Valley at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent as it stands.

However, Cardiff are now looking to throw him a Championship lifeline before the transfer deadline on Monday and the Addicks may be tempted to cash in to avoid losing him for nothing.

Williams joined Lee Bowyer’s side in January 2019 and has since played 66 games for them altogether, having previously played for the likes of Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest, MK Dons and Sunderland.

He crossed paths with McCarthy during two loan spells at Portman Road from Palace and he now wants to make him his first signing for Cardiff this winter.

The tricky midfielder would give the Welsh side more competition and depth in midfield if they are able to seal a deal to sign him over the next 48 hours.

