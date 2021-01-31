Reading-linked defender Marcos Rojo is poised to join Boca Juniors from Manchester United, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The centre-back is closing in on a move to Argentina before the end of the transfer window.

Rojo, who is 30 years old, was linked with a surprise move to Reading this winter, according to journalist Duncan Castles (see tweet below), but is not staying in England. Premier League side Sheffield United were also targeting a move for him, as per the Daily Mail.

However, the out-of-favour United man is set to join Boca Juniors.

Rojo signed for United in 2014 and has since made 122 appearances for the Premier League giants. However, he has struggled for game time over the past three years and was loaned out to Estudiantes last term.

That was where he started his career and he broke into their first-team as a youngster before leaving for Spartak Moscow in 2010.

Rojo spent two years in Russia before Sporting Lisbon came calling. He then played 61 games for the Portuguese side and chipped in with six goals to earn his big move to the Red Devils.

He has won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League since his move to England but could now be on the move after six years in Manchester.