Sheffield Wednesday ‘could turn to’ Wigan Athletic’s Tom Pearce, with previous target Harry Pickering nearing a move to Blackburn Rovers.

Sheffield Wednesday had tabled an offer for the Crewe Alexandra man. But now Pickering looks set to join Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers in a £650,000 deal, with the 22-year-old heading back to Crewe on loan.

The Sun on Sunday (31.01, pg, 57) claims that Sheffield Wednesday could now turn to Wigan Athletic defender Pearce, who’s featured 21 times in League One this season.

Formerly of the Leeds United youth academy, Pearce would make seven Championship appearances before leaving for Scunthorpe midway through the 2018/19 season, before eventually landing at Wigan on a permanent deal.

A player who once excited Leeds United fans, Pearce could yet go on to fulfil his early potential in a move to Sheffield Wednesday, who picked up their fourth win in six Championship outings yesterday.

Liam Palmer scored the only goal of the game to give Neil Thompson another win as caretaker boss, with the win boosting Sheffield Wednesday to 22 points, now four off safety.

Pearce, a left-back, would likely come straight into Sheffield Wednesday’s starting line-up. The left-back position has been a void since Morgan Fox’s summer departure but Pearce would be a like-for-like transfer replacement for Pickering.

A deal could be done in the final 48 hours of the transfer window and with Wigan Athletic still in administration, a cut-price deal could well be negotiated.