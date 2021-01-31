Burnley striker Matej Vydra is a target for both Watford and Bournemouth as the transfer window continues to close writes Sun reporter Alan Nixon.

He’s effectively a back-up at Turf Moor to the main strikers such as Kiwi Chris Wood. He’s not in favour as a starter at the Lancashire club and has only featured in 11 of the Clarets games this season.

Due to that, Nixon says that both the relegated Hornets and Cherries are interested in bringing him in and harnessing his Championship firepower.

However, Nixon points out two obstacles that could hinder Bournemouth and scupper their interest.

No issues with Vydra being able to hack it

There is no doubting that Vydra has Championship quality; he’s proved that during spells with Watford and Derby County.

In total, in the second tier of English football, the Czech striker has looked comfortable and composed in front of goal.

He’s had big seasons with Watford in 2012/12, scoring 22 goal and eight assists; in 2014/15, scoring 16 goals and six assists; and in 2017/18 for Derby County, where he scored 21 goals and provided four assists.

That output is bound to draw attention and Bournemouth are certainly drawn to Vydra. However, in his article Nixon writes that there are two obstacles in front of Bournemouth should they wish to push their interest further.

Two obstacles as Cherries look to bite – Nixon

Nixon’s words that Bournemouth are interested in Vydra must be taken in alongside the warnings that he also issues linked to the Cherries interest. Whilst the Sun reporter does say that Bournemouth are interested he also offers a pair of caveats.

The first one revolves around personnel already at the club. On this Nixon says a successful Bournemouth deal for the Burnley hitman would only happen if they “move Josh King first.” West Ham are a side thought to be interested, as are Burnley themselves.

Burnley, says Nixon, have already dismissed Bournemouth offers of some sort of swap deal based on the fact that “they [Burnley] plan to sign their own targets.”

The second obstacle facing Bournemouth is a more practical one – money. In today’s coronavirus-ravaged times, all clubs are facing financial constraints with no fans coming through the turnstiles.

Commenting on this, Nixon mentions that Bournemouth are due to lose “some big earners in the summer” and will see these off their wage bill. However, the caveat that Nixon adds is that should the Cherries bring Vydra in and fail to gain promotion then this would “wreck their budget.”

Given these obstacles, would Bournemouth be wise to make a move for Burnley's Matej Vydra?