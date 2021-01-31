According to Alan Nixon writing for The Sun’s online portal, Sky Bet Championship duo Bournemouth and Watford are battling it out for Burnley’s back up striker Matej Vydra.

The duo were both relegated from the Premier League, alongside Norwich City, last season and are chipping away at the top end of the table. Both the Hornets and the Cherries are looking for an instant return to the top tier of English football.

Matej Vydra – proven Championship quality

Another loan to West Bromwich Albion, plus a subsequent one to Watford again, followed before a permanent move to the Hornets in 2015.

After starting out his football career in his native Czech Republic, Vydra moved to Italian Serie A side Udinese. After a loan to Belgian side Club Bruge, Vydra found himself at Watford in 2012 thanks to an inter-club loan between the two Pozzo family-owned clubs.

Czech striker Vydra is, without doubt, proven Championship quality and has shown that quality during previous spells in the second tier.

In his two spells for Watford, Vydra hit 22 goals and provided eight assists in 2012/13 and another 16 goals and six assists in 2014/15.

He was last in the Championship with Derby County after a big-money move from Watford to the Rams. He scored 21 goals and provided four assists in Derby’s 2017/18 campaign.

In total, Vydra has 65 goals and 22 assists in 187 games in English football’s second tier.

Hornets and Cherries both keen – Nixon

Nixon writes that Vydras is wanted by both sides with both proposing similar deals in the hope of landing him.

These propositions to the Clarets are a loan for the rest of this season supported by a purchase option should he help fire whichever club to Premier League promotion.

Nixon adds that Burnley “would sell Vydra for the right price” and goes on to add that the Clarets “have turned down various swap suggestions from both parties.”

He does add that bringing in Vydra would be something of a risk and gamble for both sides should they choose to buy him outright given the current financial constraints imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.