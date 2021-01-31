Blackburn Rovers are closing in on the signing of Harry Pickering from Crewe Alexandra, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Championship side are poised to complete a deal to sign him before the end of the transfer window.

There is the prospect of Blackburn loaning him back out to Crewe for the second-half of the season as part of the deal.

Pickering, who is 22 years old, may return to Gresty Road before linking up with Rovers in the summer.

He has also been a target for Sheffield Wednesday this month, as per the Examiner Live, but it appears that Tony Mowbray’s side are set to win the race for his signature.

The Chester-born full-back has risen up through the youth ranks at Crewe and has made 144 appearances for their senior side in all competitions, chipping in with 10 goals.

Pickering helped the Alex gain promotion from League Two last term and has adapted very well to life in League One this season.

Blackburn currently have Barry Douglas and Amari’i Bell as their left-back options so there is no need for Pickering to join their squad immediately.

A loan back to Crewe would be beneficial for his development before joining his new club in the summer. He will be a decent long-term option for Rovers.

Good signing for Blackburn if it gets done?