Nottingham Forest have completed the loan signing of James Garner from Manchester United, as announced by their official club website.

The midfielder has joined the Reds on a deal until the end of the season.

Garner, who is 19 years old, has spent the first half of this campaign with fellow Championship side Watford and made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets.

QPR were interested in bringing him in on loan before the end of the transfer window, as per The Athletic journalist Adam Leventhal, but he has ended up joining Forest instead.

Garner will be hoping to get some regular game time at the City Ground between now and the end of the season.

Read: Wigan Athletic, Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town receive boost in pursuit of Sunderland striker

Forest boss Chris Hughton has said: “James is a promising young talent in central midfield and that is an area where we’ve had injury problems and players missing in recent weeks. He has completed a good spell at Watford where he has picked up some much-needed Championship experience and we’re confident he will be a valuable asset to us between now and the end of the season.”

He has risen up through the youth ranks with Manchester United and been a key player for the Red Devils at youth levels so far in his career.

Read: Birmingham City in advanced talks with Manchester City striker

Garner was handed his senior debut in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in February 2019 before he was handed a new deal at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option for a further year.

He made his European debut for Manchester United against Partizan in October 2019 and has since played five more times in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The youngster will now be looking forward to the rest of the campaign at Nottingham Forest.

Good signing for Forest?