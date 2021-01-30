After a 2-0 home loss to bitter rivals MK Dons, AFC Wimbledon has announced that they have parted company with manager Glyn Hodges and his assistant Nicky Daws.

Hodges had been at the club since October 2019, taking over from the sacked Wally Downes.

AFC Wimbledon will now be on the lookout for a new man to take the helm and steer them through the rest of their League One campaign.

AFC Wimbledon – the season so far

Hodges paid the price of losing at home to bitter rivals MK Dons but their season is more than just that hard-to-take defeat.

They currently find themselves in 21st place in the League One table with just 22 points to their name. As it stands, they are right in the thick of a relegation battle with over half the campaign behind them.

Hodges made over 200 appearances for the club as a player but his 15-month tenure as manager is at an end.

Thoughts obviously turn to his successor and here are five early candidates who could step into his shoes and have an immediate effect on the club.

Next AFC Wimbledon manager – five early candidates

Luke Garrard

Garrard is currently in charge of National League side Boreham Wood but is one of the names being mentioned for the AFC Wimbledon job.

His playing career saw him start out on the books at Spurs before a move to Swindon Town’s Under 18s. From there he had spells at Bishop’s Stortford, Boreham Wood and Northwood FC.

However, he also had a four-year spell as a player with AFC Wimbledon.

On a managerial level, he’s been in charge of Boreham Wood since 2015, hanging up his playing boots the year after.

Ian Holloway

Holloway has tasted the high life with Blackpool and QPR but was most recently in charge at League Two strugglers Grimsby Town.

He walked away from the Mariners after a 2-1 home defeat against a struggling Bradford City side.

He later went public on social media giving a very clear set of reasons as to why he walked from the club.

He holds a UEFA Pro Licence and would come to the club with a wealth of experience.

John Askey

56-year-old Askey has been without a club since the start of January after being sacked by Port Vale.

He started out on the manager trail at Macclesfield, managing their academy set-up. He then progressed on to manage the club overall, doing so for 244 games between April 2013-May 2018.

Following on from there, he has a short spell (21 games) in charge on Shrewsbury before being picked up by the Valiants in February 2019.

Askey is a manager who knows the division well and is fresh from managing in it.

Derek Adams

Adams is currently employed at Morecambe and is earning rave reviews in certain quarters.

Another with a UEFA Pro Licence, Adams first went into management in Scotland with Ross County in 2007 after hanging up his playing boots there.

He spent three years managing them, before taking on the more prestigious assistant manager job at Hibernian.

He stayed with them for just six months before returning to Ross County for a second spell lasting three years.

He then moved into English football with Plymouth, managing them for 213 games before getting the boot. He’s been at Morecambe since November 2019.

Neil Harris

Harris is the freshest of the managers who could be an option for the Dons. He was sacked by Cardiff City just over a week ago after six straight losses.

The 43-year-old cut his teeth in management with former club Millwall. He managed the Lions from March 2015 – October 2019 before he was let go.

From there he moved into the hotseat at Cardiff in November 2019. He managed the Bluebirds for 62 games before his sacking and replacement by Mick McCarthy.