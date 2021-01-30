After losing 2-0 at home to their most bitter rivals in the MK Dons, AFC Wimbledon has tonight announced a parting of ways with manager Glyn Hodges.

Hodges had been at the club since late-October 2019, taking over the reins from Wally Downes.

It leaves the Dons precious little time to get a new face in before the closing of the current transfer window in just two days, on February 1 at 11 pm.

Hodges sacked by reluctant Dons

AFC Wimbledon sit in a very prickly 21st place in the table and they are definitely in the relegation mix.

As it stands, they have just 22 points from their 25 games so far this season. There is a cigarette paper’s width between them and the drop zone in what it a congested lower order in League One.

Speaking on the club website, AFC Wimbledon CEO Joe Palmer is magnanimous in his choice of words saying of his decision:

“After a strong start to the season when the team was arguably over-performing, the recent run of results left us in a difficult position. We need to do everything to ensure our survival in League One and after a brief chat Glyn and I have agreed that a parting of the ways today is in the best interests of Wimbledon.”

57-year-old Hodges, who holds a UEFA Pro Licence, oversaw 61 games as manager of AFC Wimbledon and accrued an average of 1.20 points-per-game over his time in charge.

This leaves Palmer and AFC Wimbledon having to look for another body to come in for the rest of the season.

Whoever does get the job will need to turn the London side around sharpish with the prime objective being to preserve the club’s League One status.

It’s a big task for a new man in the hot seat but it was what Hodges did last season.

