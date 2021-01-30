Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan is a wanted man. However, the Us are not easily bought.

That much is apparent with the League One side rebuffing a £500,000 offer for him from Championship side Millwall according to sports journalist Pete O-Rourke (tweet – below).

With just under two days left of the transfer window, it remains to be seen whether Millwall will redouble their efforts

Cameron Brannagan – who is he?

Youngster Brannagan came up through the youth ranks at Liverpool. He’s been at Anfield since he was a schoolboy.

However, unable to force his way through the stacked ranks of superstars ahead of him, Brannagan instead moved to the Kassam in mid-January 2018 for an undisclosed fee.

During his time at Anfield, he made just nine senior appearances for the Reds. He was much more productive for the Under-23s at the Merseysiders.

During his time at the Premier League side, Brannagan played 71 games for the Under-23s, scoring 13 goals and creating eight assists.

Since moving to Oxford United, he has made 116 appearances where he has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists.

Millwall interested but interest knocked back

Per the following tweet from O’Rourke, Millwall are interested but have been knocked back by the Us:

Oxford United have rejected a £500,000 bid from Millwall for Cameron Brannagan. #OUFC #Millwall — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 30, 2021

Millwall find themselves in a somewhat disappointing 16th position in the Sky Bet Championship league table. They have 31 points from their 26 games so far this campaign.

It is a total that puts them eight clear of the relegation places and 11 shy of the play-off picture.

It’s too early to write off their season but it is a season looking more like a season where they consolidate and push on rather than pursue an all-out promotion challenge.

They obviously see Brannagan as a part of their plans going forward but will need to up their offer to Oxford United if they are to have a chance of landing him in the two days left of the current transfer window.

Will Millwall come back with a bigger bid for Brannagan and get their man?