Derby County won again on Saturday, another slender 1-0 victory. However, Wayne Rooney will take these functional 1-0 wins all season long.

They are still near the wrong end of the table and more looking over their shoulder at those behind them then upwards to those in front of them. Still, Rooney has turned around their fortunes and has them pointed in the right direction.

There is still thought that help is needed at the club to ensure that the Rams make the best of the rest of this season. The trouble is, there only a smidgeon over two days until the current, and final, transfer window closes.

However, Sun reporter Alan Nixon says (tweet – below) that Rooney and the Rams have irons in the fire with one player in particular.

Tweeting on his personal Twitter account, Nixon posted the following:

Derby. Trying hard for Mendez-Laing. Free agent. Would help out in current situation. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 30, 2021

Mendez-Laing was, of course, famously sacked by Cardiff City in early September for an unspecified reason serious enough to warrant a severed contract.

That forced him onto the unsigned free agent pile, where he has been ever since.

Derby considering a move for him, as specified by Nixon, is definitely a bolt out of the blue.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing – who is he?

Mendez-Laing is a 28-year-old winger who started out in football with Wolves. Progressing through their youth ranks, the exciting flyer failed to crack the senior squad at Molineux.

Instead, after loan deals to Peterborough and Sheffield United, the Birmingham-born wide man ended up signing for Post in July 2012 for around £100,000.

The bulk of his football experience came with Peterborough (100 games/11 goals/nine assists) and Rochdale (85 games/20 goals/19 assists) before moving from the Dale on a free transfer to Cardiff in 2017.

Before being sacked by the Bluebirds, Mendez-Laing featured in 92 games for the Welsh side, scoring 14 goals and adding 11 assists.

This level of output would seem to suggest that the winger would be a good signing for Wayne Rooney’s Derby County side.

