According to Telegraph journalist John Percy (tweet – below), ex-Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate is set to join Bournemouth on Monday.

Former Leeds United, Real Madrid and Boro defender Woodgate has been out of management since being sacked by the Teessiders in late-June 2020.

Woodgate and management

A stellar playing career saw him feature for Leeds United, Newcastle United, Real Madrid Middlesbrough and Spurs before a move to Stoke City and eventually Middlesbrough a second time around.

It was at Boro where Woodgate retired, hanging up his boots at the end of the 2015/16 season, so ending a four-year stretch with the Teesside outfit.

He first moved into the backroom side of football as a scout for Liverpool (August 2016 – March 2017) before moving back to Boro as Steve Agnew’s assistant.

After Agnew’s sacking, he was assistant to Mark Tinkler before a more extended run of 80 games between December 2017 – June 2019 as assistant manager to Tony Pulis.

When Pulis was sacked, Woodgate was promoted to manager. However, with the Covid-hit season running out, and Middlesbrough in danger of relegation, Woodgate was sacked and replaced by current Boro boss Neil Warnock.

Percy and Woodgate’s next step

Next up for Woodgate, tweets the Telegraph’s Percy is a step back into football with Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth:

Jonathan Woodgate is set to be appointed as first-team coach at Bournemouth on Monday, replacing Graeme Jones who has joined Newcastle. Woodgate was sacked by Middlesbrough in June #afcb — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 30, 2021

Percy’s news sees Woodgate steps into a Bournemouth side relegated from the Premier League last season and hurting from a 3-1 defeat to rivals Reading on Friday night.

As Percy points out, Woodgate’s appointment is to fill the gap left by Graeme Jones who left the Cherries to join Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United.

